On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service and Arkansas-Red Basin River Forecast Center-Tulsa Office issued a Minor Flood Warning for the Illinois River.
Rainfall occurring overnight and continuing through Thursday will push water levels to minor flood stage on Friday at the Watts, Chewey and Tahlequah Stream Gages on the Illinois River, according to Ed Fite, Grand River Dam Authority vice president for rivers operations and water quality.
Flint Creek and Barren Fork Creek water levels will remain below flood stage.
State Highway 10 should remain open to traffic with no impacts from minor flooding.
Motorists should exercise caution when driving on secondary roads, as there may be areas of rutting and washouts caused by runoff from rainfall.
Projected crests and times:
• Watts Gage-US59 Highway Bridge, 13.0 feet crest Friday morning.
• Chewey Gage-Hampton Bridge, 12.0 feet crest Friday mid-day.
• Tahlequah Gage-US62 Highway Bridge, 11.0 feet crest Friday afternoon.
• Barren Fork Creek-Eldon/SH51 Highway Bridge, 11.0 feet crest tonight; level below 18.0 feet minor flood stage.
• Flint Creek-Kansas/US412 Highway Bridge, 8.2 feet crest midnight this evening; level below 11.0 feet minor flood stage.
