The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Warning for the Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties; at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties; and near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County.
Minor flooding is expected at all gauge sites.
The Illinois River near Watts has a warning from Thursday evening to late Friday night, or until the warning is cancelled. At 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the stage Illinois River near Watts stage was 4.38 feet. The flood stage is 13.0 feet.
The river near Watts is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday night and continue to rise to near 16.5 feet by Friday morning. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening.
At 17.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from the Arkansas border to Fidler’s Bend. Farmlands and permanent campgrounds are affected. A few cabins in the Fidler’s Bend area may have minor flooding.
At Chewey, the Illinois River has a flood warning from late Thursday night to Saturday morning, or until the warning is cancelled.
At 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the stage was 5.55 feet. The flood stage is 12.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast.
The river at Chewey is expected to rise above flood stage Friday before dawn and continue to rise to near 14.3 feet by early Friday afternoon. The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
At 15.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from near Fidler’s Bend to near Hanging Rock. Moderate flooding of agricultural lands may result in livestock issues. Travel around Hanging Rock is impacted. Road access near the river is cut off to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge. Access to Winset Hollow is cut off.
The Flood Warning is in effect near Tahlequah from late Thursday night to late Saturday night, or until the warning is cancelled. At 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the stage was 6.80 feet. The flood stage is 11.0 feet, and minor flooding is forecast.
The river near Tahlequah is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning and continue to rise to near 13.8 feet by Saturday before dawn. The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.
At 14.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs Bridge near Eagles Bluff will be impassable.
Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.