Minor quakes happening all the time here

Earthquakes have been relatively common in Oklahoma since 2009, and minor ones are happening all the time.
Cherokee County was recently rattled by two minor earthquakes that occurred just west of Hulbert and another east of Woodall. City of Tahlequah and Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said he wasn’t aware of the quakes, which measured 1.8 and 1.5 on the Richter scale.
A 2.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Cherokee County on March 24, 2020, when the U.S. Geological Survey said it had a depth of 10 kilometers. The temblor occurred 2.9 miles south-southeast of Hulbert and 8.3 miles west of Tahlequah.
Parts of the iconic Masters True Value Hardware building crumbled in 2017 when the back wall collapsed. According to the initial report, some people pondered whether a 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Perry triggered the fall. The temblor occurred 30 minutes before the back wall collapsed.
In September 2016, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake lasting two minutes and was centered near Pawnee. No damage was reported except by a man who thought the window to a rental vehicle was busted out because of the quake.
According to the USGS, the state began experiencing a surge in “seismicity” beginning in 2009. The USGS the quakes were induced by oil and gas-related process. A 3.6-magnitude quake in 2019 was the largest recorded earthquake induced by hydraulic fracturing.
Those who may find themselves in the midst of an earthquake should drop down to their hands and knees to avoid falling. They should cover their heads and necks under a sturdy table or desk. The Center for Diseases Control and Prevention advise people to get down near an interior wall or low-lying furniture that won’t fall on them if a table or desk isn’t nearby.
