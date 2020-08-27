OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma governor's unwillingness to be forthright and transparent about the COVID-19 pandemic has misled and confused citizens about how to mitigate the risks, the House minority leader said Thursday.
State Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said Gov. Kevin Stitt and many state leaders have failed Oklahomans during the outbreak.
"Several decisions by this administration have led to the public's lack of trust in our state's response," Virgin said.
She said Stitt's administration hid White House COVID task force information from Oklahoma communities and schools trying to decide how to best protect citizens.
He's refused to follow the White House task force recommendation to implement a statewide face mask mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19, Virgin said.
His administration has created a color-coded COVID alert system that is less effective than the one used by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As part of their daily numbers, Oklahoma officials are not including positive rapid antigen tests, which have been recommended by many public health experts. And Virgin said those leaders haven't been identifying the date of COVID deaths to help paint a more accurate picture of how the pandemic is affecting Oklahoma.
"It's clear that it's time to take a new approach," Virgin said, adding that COVID-19 should not be a "new normal" in Oklahoma.
As the death toll climbed to 778 Thursday, Virgin called on Stitt to create a new coronavirus task force that includes a bipartisan group of legislative leaders.
She said Stitt's existing coronavirus task force is comprised of "a very inside group of people" that aren't communicating with legislative leaders or providing regular briefings to the public. Virgin said the task force is misrepresenting a lot of information to the public.
"In (the state Capitol), we do have a lot of task forces created to avoid problems and not pass legislation, but I firmly believe that this will be different because not only is there a problem that needs to be solved with providing information and transparency, we also would have this task force actually briefing the public on a regular basis," Virgin said.
She said she hadn't yet approached the governor about a new task force.
"The governor remains committed to keeping Oklahomans safe from COVID-19 but will not engage in attempts at partisan gamesmanship," said Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Stitt.
He said Stitt has been as honest and transparent as possible and has received an A-plus rating from the COVID Tracking Project for data transparency.
The administration is barred from reporting some information because of federal privacy laws, he said.
He said the Stitt administration releases detailed county-level data and specific guidance for elected officials.
He said Stitt is thinking through the White House's mask mandate recommendation.
While Hannema said a statewide mask mandate is probably out of the question, state leaders may implement something tied to the state's COVID-19 color-coded alert system based on case data.
"The governor is not going to do things that are hard to enforce on a state level. That needs to come from our cities and counties," Hannema said. "We can provide recommendations, we can provide data, and we'll do that."
Hannema said the existing task force was installed in March. Its membership includes representatives from the Tulsa County and the Oklahoma City-County health departments along with medical doctors and other public officials.
"The misguided comments made today are disrespectful to the dozens of state and local employees who have been working tirelessly for months to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans and coordinate the state's comprehensive response to this virus," he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.