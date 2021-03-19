The topic of discussion for the March 18 meeting of Great Decisions was the United Kingdom's voting to remove itself from the European Union, otherwise known as Brexit.
Great Decisions is a virtual program developed 46 years ago by the Foreign Policy Association to educate people about foreign policy issues, as well as discuss them. The Eastern Oklahoma Library System has been a part of this program for years.
"Muskogee has the longest-running Great Decisions discussion group in the nation," said Jessica Conley, Muskogee Public Library branch manager. "We have been doing it for decades now."
Dr. Fritz Laux, professor of economics at Northeastern State University, gave last week's listeners a rundown of the events that led up to Brexit, as well as different reactions to the event.
"The United Kingdom was always a little skeptical to adopt the euro and reluctant to jump in to all of the European stuff," said Laux. "Between 2000 and the present, there were even more controversies about their participation in the European Union, which ultimately led to the Brexit vote."
Laux said it was not a sudden event that caused the U.K. to split off, but a large number of different ideals held by citizens that ultimately led to the vote.
"As discontent with the European Union grew and the increase of influence the European Union had inside the United Kingdom, along with concerts of their sovereignty, it finally led to a Brexit vote and it surprisingly won," said Laux. "After almost four years, they are now separate."
After a short seminar and presentation by Laux, members of the audience discussed their ideas and thoughts of the entire situation. One of the more popular points of discussion amongst the audience was the use of social media and misinformation that led to hostility during Brexit.
Adrienne Williams, reference associate at the Muskogee library, shared a personal experience she had to demonstrate her thoughts on the matter.
"My husband and I both have Irish heritage and try to make the occasional trip to the Republic of Ireland. While Brexit was ongoing, we had a Facebook friend say, 'If Brexit happens, all of Ireland will starve to death,' and things went south in the comments pretty quickly - all because of some misinformation," said Williams.
The presentation and discussion was supposed to last around an hour, but the members were carried away with their discussion and ended up going about 40 minutes past the scheduled time.
Great Decisions discussions take place every Thursday in March and April at 7 p.m. Upcoming topics include the Arctic, China in Africa, and "The Two Koreas." To register for the virtual programs, visit the Eastern Oklahoma Library System website, eols.org.
