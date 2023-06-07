Applications for the 2023-’24 Miss Cherokee Leadership, Junior Miss Cherokee Leadership, and Little Cherokee Ambassadors competitions are now available.
To download the application, visit https://www.cherokee.org/all-services/education-services/youth-leadership/. Applications are also available at the Cherokee First desk at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah.
The Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition and Junior Miss Cherokee Competition will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 in Tahlequah. The Little Cherokee Ambassadors Competition will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 in Tahlequah.
“We look forward to these competitions every year, they are part of Cherokee Nation’s rich history and also allow contestants an opportunity to share their knowledge and personalities with the judges,” said Lisa Trice-Turtle, manager of youth leadership with Education Services. “As ambassadors of the Cherokee Nation, these young Cherokees will spend the year sharing their culture and heritage, while maintaining all of the best qualities of a Cherokee youth.”
Miss Cherokee contestants must be high school graduates between the ages of 18-22 by Aug. 19, 2023. Candidates cannot have previously served as Miss Cherokee and must be a Cherokee Nation citizen living on the reservation.
In previous years, Miss Cherokee has visited the White House and historic sites in Washington, D.C., including the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. She has also visited the Oklahoma Capitol and Cherokee Nation community meetings across the country.
To run for Junior Miss Cherokee, a contestant must be a middle or high school student between the ages of 13-18, a Cherokee Nation citizen, and reside within the reservation. Little Cherokee Ambassadors must be between ages 4-12 years old on Aug. 18, 2023, and must be Cherokee Nation citizens living within the tribe’s reservation. Contestants will be judged in categories defined by age group.
Committee representatives will accept hand-delivered applications Thursday, June 29 between 3-6 p.m. in the lobby of the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah, but early completed applications can be submitted before the June 29 deadline. The deadline for all applications is 6 p.m. June 29 if returned in person, or if mailed the deadline is at the close of business June 29. Late applications cannot be accepted.
For more information on the Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition and the Little Cherokee Ambassadors Competition, call Lisa Trice-Turtle at 918-207-4991.
For more information on the Junior Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition, call Reba Bruner at 918-453-5397.
