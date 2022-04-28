Around the county, young contestants are preparing for Miss Red Fern Pageant, which will take place on Saturday, April 30.
The mission is to showcase the personalities, charm, and character of Cherokee County young women and girls. The most important factors judges will look for, according to Program Director Kristy Eubanks, are simplicity and charisma.
On Saturday, contestants will arrive between 9-11 a.m, and the pageant will start at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.
Contestants will compete in six different categories from newborn to age 18. The categories are: Miss Red Fern baby, newborn to 36 months; Miss Red Fern Tiny, ages 3-4; Miss Red Fern Mini, ages 5-7; Miss Red Fern Little, ages 8-10; Miss Red Fern Sweetheart, ages 11-13; and Miss Red Fern, ages 14-18.
“I did not limit the number of contestants this year, because I did not think it would be an issue. However, it is being considered for next year. Our largest division is the Tiny Miss Red Fern, 3- and 4-year-olds, with 14 contestants. The smallest is my Miss Red Fern, with only four contestants,” said Eubanks.
She said pageantry gives young girls an opportunity to overcome the fear of public appearance and public speaking, and allows them to focus on self-development.
“When I was a young girl in Coweta, I wanted nothing more than to be Miss Fall Festival. Once I was old enough to compete, I tried three times and never placed,” said Eubanks. “It was heart-wrenching and it broke my spirit.”
At the time, she believed the pageant was about exterior beauty, and losing it meant she wasn’t beautiful. She now understands pageantry means much more than what contestants see on the outside.
“Pageantry takes courage, builds confidence, and requires the ability to lose with grace and practice perseverance,” she said.
Trinity Hinkle, a junior at Northeastern State University and Junie’s Closer employee, will be volunteering at the pageant.
“Saturday, we had a confidence class where we helped the contestants build their confidence,” said Tinkle.
She believes Miss Red Fern is a great way to introduce girls to successful women.
“Seeing the mayor [Sue Catron] and people like Kristy, who are successful, it will help them later on,” said Hinkle.
Samantha Bowlin is a mom who sees that pageantry is a way to build confidence in young women.
“The pageant is a great way to get these ladies involved in the community and to start building confidence at an early age. This pageant, being considered a natural beauty pageant, gives these girls a chance to show us their beauty by displaying their unique personality, confidence, and charisma,” she said.
Kaelen Mills wants her daughter to do her best in the competition.
“I’m wanting to instill confidence and aspiration in my young daughter. To me, it means getting up there on the stage and trying your best, even if you don’t win, you’ll never know what you’re capable of if you don’t try,” she said.
Parent Maria Orr said pageants give girls additional skills they can use throughout their lives.
“From competing, it gives them more confidence, develops social skills, poise and personality. In pageants, there are many different values that girls can learn from and use to better themselves in their careers in the future,” said Orr.
Parent Rebekah Walker values the pageant because she believes it gives young girls a chance to dress up and feel beautiful while also learning different sets of life skills.
“The pageant will give them opportunities to utilize their social skills by making new friends within the community, and it also helps build their confidence. It will also show how beautiful and diverse Cherokee County is,” said Walker.
