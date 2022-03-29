The Miss Red Fern Pageant will be back on the Main Stage this year, with a new director.
The first-ever Miss Red Fern Pageant was held on the Main Stage in 2015. It was hosted by Northeastern State University's Office of Continuing Education and included a talent competition. Three young women were crowned: Inara Watson, Little Miss Red Fern; Kate Morton, Junior Miss Red Fern; and Katelyn Myers, Miss Red Fern.
The following year, the pageant was moved to the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center because it had been rained out. With waning interest, only one winner was crowned: Mazzy Waters, who won the 2016 Little Miss Red Fern pageant and sang, "When I Grow Up," from Matilda.
After a three-year hiatus, the pageant was brought back. Young girls ages 1-9 were invited to present their favorite storybook characters, perform talent, and present themselves in their dress of choice. Erin Brannon took home the title of 2019 Little Miss Red Fern, and Gunni Cooper won the title of Miss Red Fern.
The Red Fern Festival is a Tahlequah Main Street Association event, and the pageant has been a partnership with NSU. This year, TMSA has accepted an offer from board member and former Mrs. Oklahoma International Kristy Eubanks, to direct the 2022 Miss Red Fern Festival Pageant.
"Pageants are supposed to be fun. They are a tool for young people to express their unique style, showcase their confidence and practice their stage presence," said Eubanks.
She has opted to include younger-age girls in the pageant this year.
"Everyone loves showing off their precious angel babies, and we love seeing them," she said.
Contestants will not need to demonstrate a talent.
"Talent can be overwhelming for some children and parents. I do intend to offer talent in years to come as an optional, but we are looking to give as many girls as possible an opportunity to shine this year," said Eubanks.
The 2022 Miss Red Fern Festival Pageant will be held at the Main Stage on April 30. Girls from newborn to age 18 from Cherokee County are invited to participate. Entry will be $40 and will include a gift bag, a pageant T-shirt, and a confidence class.
There will be six age categories with a runner-up and queen crowned. Judges will also crown two photogenic winners, which will be chosen from the photos taken in the official Miss Red Fern Pageant T-shirt at the confidence class. The confidence class will cover what to expect for each age group, the walking pattern and types of questions the girls will be asked. This will be an opportunity for girls and families to receive feedback on the topic of the pageant.
The mission of the Red Fern Festival Pageant is to showcase personality, charm, and character of the youth in Cherokee County.
"I see the pageant growing and evolving into an experience for a more diverse group of people: boys, girls, young, old, married and single, but for now, we are going to focus on building the event." Eubanks said.
Those interested in participating in the 2022 Miss Red Fern Festival Pageant can visit www.tahlequahmainstreet.com for more information, or join the Miss Red Fern Festival Pageant event page on Facebook.
