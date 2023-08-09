August is National Truancy Prevention Month, and local school resource officers say the rising problem is caused by a variety of factors.
Officer Marcus Sams, director of operations for Tahlequah Behavior Modification Placement, defines truancy as when a child does not have a valid reason to be absent from a class or an entire day of school.
If a student is experiencing a death in the family or has a doctor’s note for an appointment, Randy Jordan, an SRO at Greenwood Elementary, said Tahlequah Public Schools students will not be marked as truant. When a student receives three absences, an administrator will contact the guardians to find out why the child is missing. Another contact is made after five days, and if a student is deemed truant for seven days during one semester, a letter will be sent by the District Attorney’s Office to the guardians.
“If they reach 10 in a semester – unexcused, no call, no shows – then I will do a home visit and issue a citation,” said Jordan.
After a citation is issued, Jordan said the family will be set up to go through the state court or Cherokee Nation for a review of the case. If a dismissal takes place and the problem does not improve, Jordan said, it’s possible someone could go to jail. Jordan said that outcome does not happen often, as the problem will usually “correct itself.”
Jordan said he does not believe truancy is more prevalent in a certain grade level, but the outbreak of COVID-19 is still causing issues in most grades.
During the height of the pandemic, TPS did not have as many issues with truancy, as students did not have to deal with excused or unexcused absences. Since unexcused and excused absences were put back in place last year, Jordan has noticed it is taking some families longer to get used to having to provide documentation for absences.
Rick Ward, a Cherokee County deputy, said he helps with truancy for seven dependent schools in the county. Ward said after the third unexcused absence is reached, he will begin reaching out to establish the cause of the issue. When it comes to the grade levels, Ward mainly deals with pre-kindergarten through eighth grade; these students are all treated the same when it comes to truancy.
Ward said to prevent truancy, as a parent, he would try to help the student find reasons for wanting to go to school.
“I want to try to be more proactive than reactive,” said Ward. “I don’t want to wait until I’m being told, ‘Hey, we have a problem with this.’ I want to get out in front of it, and then start addressing it with the parent to see what the problem is, because once you start writing citations, you’re getting into the criminal justice system.”
Brian Stanglin, an SRO at Tahlequah Middle School, said officers try to provide resources for students and families that are dealing with truancy. When district-provided resources run out, Stanglin said, the court system may have to get involved. Stanglin said TMS tries to do to alleviate truancy by getting students involved with extracurricular activities.
“We’ve really tried to get them to focus on something they like,” said Stanglin. “They may not like school, but they may come to school to play football or be in the band or choir.”
Sams said truancy is a major two-fold problem, with several factors to blame, such as kids who are living on their own or dealing with drug use.
“I think the biggest advice to give kids is, ‘Hey, look if you’re struggling with stuff and you got a lot of stuff on your plate already, don’t compound it by skipping and getting an SRO involved in your business or in your life, because you’ve already got enough on your plate, so don’t add to it,” said Sams. “It’s just easier to come to school and get involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.