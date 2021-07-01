Multiple area agencies and volunteers pooled resources to find a missing woman over the weekend.
On Saturday, June 26, Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Peggs to assist in for search for a missing 78-year-old woman who was the subject of a "silver alert."
“After several hours of searching a largely wooded area in less-than-ideal weather conditions, the missing female was located unharmed and reunited with her family,” said Sheriff Jason Chennault.
Chennault said the success of the search was due to several first responder agencies and volunteers who worked together.
“I feel fortunate that our first responder agencies in Cherokee County work so well together. I feel fortunate that we always have volunteers who aren’t even attached to first responder agencies and who are willing to help out when the need arises,” the sheriff said.
Chennault said he's been told that level of teamwork isn’t always the case in other jurisdictions.
Agencies who were part of the search team include: Peggs Fire Department, Tahlequah Police Department, Gideon Fire Department, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Cherokee County Emergency Management, Cherokee Nation EMS, and Northeastern Health System EMS.
Chennault also thanked all the volunteers who assisted with the search.
