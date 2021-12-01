Mission Park Project partners with ICTC class

Tahlequah Mission Park Project was awarded the Recreational Trails Grant in July 2020 to complete the second phase of the park at First and Mission. Phase 2 includes a one-mile ADA compliant trail and a parking area.
"Indian Capital Technology Center's heavy equipment class is scrubbing trees, scraping the parking lot and one mile of trail," said Craig Clifford, TMPP president. "This work will save the city and TMPP board money and provide experience for the students."
Adam Holt, ICTC instructor, said the students are excited to be working on the project, and that this experience will give them something to look back on, in which they can take pride.
"The city of Tahlequah is doing a lot lately to make this a nicer town to live in and this is a good deal all around," said Holt.
The work the ICTC class is doing is part of the grant match for the project and marks an estimated contribution of $60,000 in kind.
Nicholas Pacheco, a 2021 graduate from Broken Arrow High School, said this was a great learning experience for him and his classmates. Pacheco has been at ICTC for several years and has real-life experience with heavy equipment, but he said he needs this training for his certification.
Tristan Collins, a Tahlequah High School junior, is at ICTC for his first year of course work in heavy equipment. He views the experience as an excellent backup plan for summer and second jobs as he pursues a goal of coaching basketball as a career.
Taylor Tannehill, planning and development director for the city of Tahlequah, said this park and these trails will add a needed amenity to this area of the city. With the inclusion of this one mile of trail and keeping the natural landscape intact, citizens will be able to get out and enjoy nature without having to travel outside the city.
The project is ongoing, and ICTC will be onsite to complete the dirt work through the remainder of the year. To donate to Tahlequah Mission Park Project, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Missionparkproject. TMPP is a nonprofit organization working to build a 21-acre park in Tahlequah.
