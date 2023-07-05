After recently pleading guilty to burglary and public intoxication, a Missouri teenager received a five-year deferred sentence in Cherokee County District Court.
A felony charge of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication were filed against Nicholas Shane Cole, 18, Warrenton, Missouri, on May 3, 2023.
According to court documents, on April 15, 2023, while intoxicated, Cole reportedly broke into a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am “with the intent to commit the criminal offense of stealing.”
Cole received a $5,000 bond and made his initial appearance in court on May 16, 2023, when he first pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The defendant then pleaded guilty during a June 21, 2023, hearing. For the third-degree burglary charge, Cole received the five-year deferred sentence, two years supervision, was ordered to pay a $500 fine, and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service within one year. For the public intoxication charge, he received a six-month deferred sentence.
