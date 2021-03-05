Spring fashion trends seem to be a mixed palette this year, with some shoppers are looking for comfort while others are looking for expressive pieces.
Bryn Smith opened her boutique Beautiquey in downtown Tahlequah on Feb. 1. She said loungewear is big because everyone's working from home. Sets in soft materials and a variety of designs are nestled in the back of her shop.
Smith is carrying a line of clothes new to town, Charlie B.
"It's been a big seller. I love how they're doing things, so you can mix and match, and it's not just one outfit," she said.
A leader in fashion for decades, Vogue has released its "Ultimate Guide to the Spring 2021 Fashion Trends," and local shops have items to help check off the list.
Vogue recommends showing some legs in the warmer season with A-line mini skirts or a pleated skirt with mixed patterns. Statement-making trousers are encouraged to replace sweatpants, and those can be found locally with ruffles, bows, or shear panels. Beautiquey has "cha-cha" pants and shorts in stock, and they have ruffles all the way down them.
"We have ruffles throughout the store," said Smith.
They can be found on shirt collars, at the bottom of dresses and pants, and on sweater sleeves.
While Vogue's website says clothes that cling will be hot, Boulevard owner Alyssia Hylton said the opposite.
"Nothing super-tight or body-hugging this season," said Hylton. "Loose button-up shirts will be really big in every color and pattern."
Patterns and colors will let folks have fun with fashion, as Hylton said the trends are a free-for-all.
"They're mixing patterns, colors, textures that look like nothing would go together," she said. "It's a very confusing season. It makes it hard for retailers to purchase."
One trend she is excited about is the return of neon colors.
"Bright neons are going to be really big, especially lime green," said Hylton. "Tank tops and shorts will be colorful and fashion forward."
Megan Schwabe, an associate at Beautiquey, said shoppers can take colors in two directions.
"They're either super-neutral, like creams and grays in different shades, or they're very rich or pop with color," she said. "Tone-on-tone is coming back. It may be out of some people's comfort zone. You have to be conscious of the colors you're wearing."
Details can change an ordinary piece of clothing into one that makes a statement. Jeans and pants are showing up with frayed hemlines, zippers, and bows.
A couple of items that have been selling well, according to Schwabe, are leggings that enhance the shape of one's backside, and hats.
"Hats are getting more popular. We hope to have hats all the time," she said. "And leopard print is still in, so you don't have to throw that stuff out."
Jewelry in mixed tones, pearls and necklaces with medallions are in style, too.
