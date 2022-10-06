Mobile Farmers' Market holds soft launch of pilot program

The Cherokee County Mobile Farmers’ Market made its first stop on Oct. 6 with fresh produce, baked goods, and preserves available to the community.
The market’s soft launch was held at the Cherokee County OSU Extension Community Building from 3-4 p.m. The program is being piloted for six week this fall and is a joint effort between The Tahlequah Farmers' Market, Cherokee County Health Services Council, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program and the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office.
Lora Buechele, TSET Healthy Living Programs Coordinator, said this the trial and error period for the program and will allow organizers to learn in order to be more successful next summer when the project officially takes off.
One of the biggest concerns we had with the mobile market was, 'will stuff sell,'” said Buechele.
To levy that worry, TFM president Marla Saeger said they'd focused on being “conscientious about ordering” and offering shelf stable items at the market to eliminate potential food waste.
Near the end of the hour-long market, however, Saeger said they’d had about 15 customers so far and the market had nearly sold out of several items.
Buechele said she was really shocked by how much they’d sold.
“The green beans and onions sold out,” said Buechele. “The tomatoes are almost sold out.”
Organizers went through 8 months of training from the University of Buffalo Veggie Van Training Center to prepare for the mobile market program. Buechele said they learned that although one mobile may not have a lot of customers, if it can serve the right customer, the market will be a success.
So many people do not have access to fresh produce, she said, due to barriers like transportation and cost.
“The mobile market allows us to put another option out there with SNAP benefits and doubling up those benefits with Double Up Oklahoma,” said Buechele.
Buechele wanted to give a “huge shoutout” to the OSU Extension, who will be the food hub for the mobile market and give vendors a place to store their food.
What’s next
The Cherokee County Mobile Farmers’ Market will be held from Oct. 11 through Nov. 12. On Tuesdays, CCMM will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center and again from 4-5 p.m. at the Cherokee Nation Complex. On Thursdays, it will be held from 3-4 p.m. at the OSU Extension and again from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Anthis-Brennen Sports Complex. On Saturdays only in November, it will be held at the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market at the Morgan Street Pavilion from noon to 1 p.m.
