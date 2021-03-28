In January, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced the relaunching of its Mobile ID app. The biggest game-changer is the ability to pre-enroll for the federally mandated REAL ID, which has a deadline of Oct. 1.
DPS was looking for ways to reduce foot traffic and improve customer satisfaction. By adding REAL ID pre-enrollment to the app, residents can start the REAL ID process from their homes. Mobile ID users can use the app's checklist to confirm they have the correct documents, then upload them using a smartphone camera, and answer a questionnaire. Applicants then have experienced a 40-50 percent decrease in their transaction time during their in-person visit.
To watch a video on how to pre-enroll for REAL ID, visit https://youtu.be/jZGAAWp1xjg. To schedule an appointment at a DPS location, go to inlineonline.ok.gov. View an approved list of tag agents at https://wa1.dps.state.ok.us/dls/motor_license_agents.php?q=accepts_birth_certificate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.