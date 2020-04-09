The Oklahoma State Department of Health has been offering regional drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19, and the Cherokee County Health Department hosted one Thursday morning, April 9, drawing in locals who lined up in their vehicles to get swabbed.
To get tested, certain criteria had to be met. Registered nurse Christin Hullinger said subjects must have been showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19: cough, fever, or shortness of breath. Those who have come into contact with positive cases of the virus could also be tested, provided they were 18, although 16- and 17-year-olds could get tested with parental consent.
There were two stages for those who tested Thursday. At the first checkpoint, they were screened by a nurse who asked them specific questions, and if they met the criteria, they would move on to the next stage.
“The majority were calling for an appointment, so we were pre-screening when we were on the phone with them to make sure they meet the criteria,” said Hullinger.
People could be seen wiping their eyes after receiving the swab, since it had to go deep enough into their nasal passages to make the connection between the throat and the nasal passage. Registered nurse Amanda Elfezzazi said all those who were tested left with their eyes watering.
“It’s worse than plucking a nose hair,” she said.
The tests are being sent to the Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa. Those who were tested won’t have to worry about the results; the health department will let them know whether the test result is positive or negative. They results should come back in about a week.
“I don’t want them to feel like that it’s going to be back tomorrow,” said Elfezzazi. “It’s taking anywhere from 24 to 72 hours for us to get those results back, depending upon the lab. I am telling them to hold off until next Thursday, to give us at least seven days until they start calling.”
By 11:30 a.m., at least 27 people had been tested for COVID-19. The health department did not return inquiries regarding the final count by press time.
Many nurses have been traveling to other counties for testing. Earlier in the week, the group worked at testing sites in Sequoyah and Muskogee counties, and the Haskell County Health Department will have one today – Friday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A schedule for all of the OSDH regional testing sites can be found at coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
Meanwhile, Cherokee Nation has taken further steps to test its citizens. The tribe recently worked out a deal to acquire 1,500 rapid tests that can return results as quickly as 5 to 13 minutes. In an interview with the nonprofit organization Indianz.com Thursday, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said new testing procedures will become available this week, although they will be used for patients who, based on a doctor’s decision, needs quicker tests.
“We were fortunate in that we had machines that could do tests in some of our facilities,” said Hoskin. “They had to be adapted with what they call the reagents part of the test that can determine whether COVID-19 is positive. Those had to be adapted and there had to be an agreement negotiated with Abbott Laboratories. So that took a period of time, and over the weekend, we signed that agreement. So we should have those tests available this week.”
Also, in a Facebook video for CN citizens, Hoskin said the tribe has new drive-thru testing sites in Vinita, and hopes to branch out to other locations in the near future. For more information on the Cherokee Nation’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit health.cherokee.org/corona-virus-covid-19/.
