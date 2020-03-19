At 4 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service and Arkansas-Red Basin River Forecast Center-Tulsa Office issued a revised moderate flood warning for the Illinois River.
Flint Creek and Barren Fork Creek water levels are projected to remain below flood stage.
State Highway 10 should remain open to traffic with no impacts from minor flooding.
Motorists should exercise caution when driving on secondary roads, as there may be areas of rutting and washouts caused by runoff from rainfall.
Projected crests and times:
• Watts Gage-U.S. 59 Highway Bridge, 18.0 feet crest in the early hours of Friday morning.
• Chewey Gage-Hampton Bridge, 14.9 feet crest at 6 a.m. Friday.
• Tahlequah Gage-U.S. 62 Highway Bridge, 15.0 feet crest Friday mid-day.
• Barren Fork Creek-Eldon/S.H. 51 Highway Bridge, 16.5 feet crest Thursday night; level below 18.0 feet minor flood stage.
• Flint Creek-Kansas/U.S. 412 Highway Bridge, 9.10 feet crest Thursday evening; level below 11.0 feet minor flood stage.
