Modifications may improve protective order processes

The Oklahoma House unanimously passed a measure modifying certain definitions for the purpose of obtaining protective orders, and it could change how victims pursue justice.
To obtain a PO, one must meet the relationship criteria, which means the aggressor must be a current spouse, former spouse, part of a dating or sexual relationship, or a co-parent. The victim would also need to be family or a household member.
In a press release issued by the House of Representatives, House Bill 4374 by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, alters the definition of a household member to include people not related by blood or marriage who are living in the same dwelling.
“It also defines ‘living in the same household’ as people who regularly reside in the same, single-dwelling unit; people who reside in the dwelling within the past year; or people who have individual lease agreements where each person has their own private bedroom and shares the common areas,” the release said.
A petitioner – the person who files the formal application to a court – would be granted a PO if she is a victim of stalking and have at least three reported separate incidents. There are exceptions if rape, a sex offense, assault with a deadly weapon, forcible sodomy, or kidnapping occurred.
Sgt. Ryan Robison, sexual assault and child abuse investigator for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, said the bill could make the process easier and helpful for those who need to obtain a PO.
"It would broaden the parameters and allow law enforcement to better help victims in need," he said.
The petition for protective order paperwork is filed at District Court Clerk Lesa Rousey Daniels' office on the third floor of the Cherokee County Courthouse. Daniels will take it to the judge, who then reviews it and makes sure the jurisdictional statutory grounds are met.
The case is assigned to the judge who has that particular docket. A district judge – that would be District Judge Doug Kirkley, in Cherokee County – will assign dockets to associates, special judges, and to themselves.
HB 4374 was inspired by the death of Stephen Bernius, who was murdered by a disgruntled tenant. Bernius tried to get a PO against the man but was denied, since he and the perpetrator weren’t related by blood, or in a relationship.
Another measure that has bipartisan support is looking to expand the definition of domestic violence, which would include forms of psychological abuse. According to state law, a person has to be threatened of physically abused before he or she is considered a victim, or seek a protective order in court.
Senate Bill 1446 would add coercive control to the definition and make it easier for victims to seek protective orders.
Laura Kuester, Help In Crisis executive director, said there’s a debate in regard to coercive control and whether that could have “unintended consequences” in making it easier for perpetrators to make these claims.
“I do think expanding the definition of domestic violence to include psychological abuse is invaluable as many victims are never physically abused. The lasting effects from emotional abuse is just as traumatic if not more than physical abuse,” she said.
Kuester added that there are unknowns to how the bill could play out, but she feels it’s a good starting place.
Comments were not returned by press time from Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King.
Get help
All services provided by HIC are free and confidential to victims. Their shelter serves victims in four counties: Adair, Sequoyah, Cherokee, and Wagoner. HIC services include: counseling, domestic violence education groups, and a variety of classes for parents.
