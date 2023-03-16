Molestation case against former NSU coach may be proceeding

A court case filed three years ago, involving a former Salina Public Schools teacher and former Northeastern State University football coach accused of six counts of lewd molestation, may be moving forward.
Charges were filed on Jan. 16, 2020, against John Q. Horner III, 59, Tahlequah, in Mayes County District Court after several students claimed the math teacher touched them inappropriately. But the case has been plagued by delays and continuances.
According to reports, the school administration did an internal investigation and contacted authorities, and they were reportedly told no further investigation was needed. After several parents also contacted authorities, a probe got underway.
Following the investigation, Horner, who started teaching at Salina in 2011, was arrested and charges were filed. It was reported the alleged behavior occurred from October 2018 to March 2019.
Several continuances and delays occurred in this case, primarily due to the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, as some of the victims were Native American.
In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back part of the McGirt decision ruling in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, allowing the state concurrent jurisdiction in cases wherein a non-Native commits a crime against a Native, even if the crime took place on the reservation.
Three of the counts were previously dismissed due to the McGirt ruling; however, following the Castro-Huerta ruling, the court granted the state’s request to file amended information bringing back the three counts. This ultimately caused the defendant to have two initial court appearances and two preliminary hearings.
Horner pleaded not guilty to all counts at both initial appearances. The first preliminary hearing took place on March 4, 2021, and the second took place on Dec. 31, 2022.
With the two preliminary hearings, Horner’s attorney, Allen M. Smallwood, out of Tulsa, filed two separate motions after each hearing to quash evidence and dismiss for failure to produce sufficient evidence. The court found the state produced sufficient evidence and overruled both motions.
On Nov. 2, 2020, 12 parents, on behalf of their children, filed a negligence suit in Mayes County District Court against Horner and Salina Public Schools, claiming the district had reason to believe Horner was sexually abusing students but didn’t report it.
On May 20, 2021, the case was removed to federal court but will remain open in Mayes County, pending a federal ruling.
Horner also filed a lawsuit against the school district and former Superintendent Tony Thomas on Dec. 3, 2021, for wrongful termination. But according to online court documents, there has been no movement on that case. Horner is represented by Blake Sonne, out of Norman.
Horner’s next scheduled court appearance for the six counts of lewd molestation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 10, 2023.
