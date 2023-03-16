Molestation case against former NSU coach may be proceeding

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.