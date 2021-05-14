It’s that time of year again to decorate Molly Field Cemetery.
The decoration day is May 22, and an individual will be on site, taking up donations, from Friday, May 20 throuhh Sunday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Updated: May 14, 2021 @ 2:06 pm
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 36. IT Specialist. Died May 6th in Tulsa, OK. Memorial Services May 17th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH - Norman "Shrimp" Fisher, 91, retired pawn shop owner transitioned May 9, 2021. Services 11:00 am May 15, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
WELLING [mdash] age 67. Homemaker. Died May 4th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services May 10th at 11:00am at White Oak Cemetery in Qualls, OK. Visitation May 9th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TWIN OAKS [mdash] age 85. Sanitation Technician. Died May 5th Broken Arrow. Services May 11th at 2:00pm at Leach First Baptist Church. Interment Blackfox Cemetery. Visitation May 10th at 12:00pm wake at 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
