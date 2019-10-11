Mom says spanking threat for 4-year-old unnerving

To spank or not to spank: That's a question parents have faced since time out of mind. Some parents do it, and others would never think of it.
As children reach school age, teachers and administrators follow their district's policy for discipline. State law does allow for corporal punishment, but most schools in Cherokee County do not use it, or they allow parents to decide by signing a waiver forbidding it.
As a whole, teachers and administrators are invested in students' developing a love of learning and becoming productive citizens and adults. They agree the best chance for student success is when parents and teachers partner in encouraging and educating a child.
Parents who spend time with, listen to, talk with and read to children help them develop confidence, curiosity and healthy relationships. These students tend to not require discipline to pay attention, complete their assignments, and cooperate with peers and teachers.
From the first day of a new school year, teachers set boundaries and expectations. It can be a bit chaotic as they get to know one another and rules become daily routines.
An incident that occurred on the second day of school this term was reported to the Tahlequah Daily Press. New to Oklahoma, Sierra Curtiss witnessed a teacher threaten her 4-year-old with a wooden paddle on his second day of pre-kindergarten for not joining the morning circle as soon as he arrived. Curtiss was shocked to learn corporal punishment is allowed at Shady Grove School. Parents must sign a waiver, and she opted out.
Curtiss was under the impression this had to be "ancient" registration, thinking there's no way kids still get what she considers to be abuse at school.
"Isn't corporal punishment very dated?" she asked.
Curtis is a stay-at-home mom of four, and her children are ages 3 months, and 6, 4, and 2 years.
"We just moved here from Oregon, where a teacher would be fired if something like this happened," Curtiss said. "I enrolled my boys at the school my sisters' boys go to. Adam's first day went OK. I stayed in class the first 45 minutes and then left."
On his second day, she didn't enter the classroom, but dropped him off at the door. She said goodbye, and then he went to the bathroom, so she stayed and watched through the small window in the door to make sure he got settled into class. Her son didn't want to go to circle time and instead stood at the back of the class. She called to him and he whined and hung back, according to Curtiss.
"She [the teacher] immediately got up, grabbed a paddle [a rectangular wooden paddle] and stormed over to Adam and got on his level, pointing at the paddle and back and forth. I couldn't hear exactly what she said, but his little face was horrified," Curtiss said.
She said she immediately entered the classroom.
"The teacher was already walking away from Adam, and I asked the teacher's aide, 'Did she just threaten him with a wooden paddle?' The aide replied, "Yeah, I guess."
"She was not surprised," said Curtiss. "I walked over and grabbed Adam, his bag, and left the school without speaking to anyone."
The next morning, Curtiss spoke with the principal, Emmett Thompson. She said he is aware the teacher uses this method as a first go-to for punishment and backs her. He defended the teacher as "very effective."
"He said if I want a classroom with no discipline, I should take him to Head Start. I replied that there are 100 other ways that you can effectively manage a classroom; I am familiar because my sister is a teacher," Curtiss said.
She added that Thompson offered no resolution.
"He said she has been there for a long time and is a wonderful teacher. I didn't meet with the teacher because I was very upset, and what explanation could she have? I saw exactly what happened," Curtiss said.
Her first-grader remains in the school. When she picks him up, Curtiss feels like the teacher does not look her in the eye.
"And when I saw the principal, he stopped in his tracks and turned around to avoid walking past me," she said.
She said her 4-year-old now may fear going to school and was very upset when she tried to leave him at church daycare.
"We do not think corporal punishment is an effective manner to discipline kids and will not subject our children to that," she said.
Thompson is a long-time a popular administrator in Cherokee County. When contacted for comment, he said had it not been the first week of school, he might have handled the situation differently. He did offer a meeting between the teacher and parent, but Curtiss declined.
"All of our teachers have class rules that provide a safe and efficient learning environment and the suggested consequences," said Thompson.
Parents are notified by weekly behavior charts in some grades. Some classes use behavior cards, which are pulled when a student disrupts the class or goes a long way off task, Thompson said. Once all the green cards are gone, the yellow cards follow. When a student gets to the red cards, he or she loses recess time, or other timeout strategies are employed.
"Each morning, they start with all their cards, a complete reset," said Thompson. "Our students are provided many opportunities to develop self-discipline before being sent to the office. We haven't suspended a student in recent memory, and have only used corporal punishment for a very few incidents and with prior parental approval."
What's next
In upcoming installments in this series, mental health professionals and other area school administrators, as well as parents, discuss corporal punishment and alternate strategies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.