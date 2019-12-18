MUSKOGEE - The Muskogee Medical Foundation is hosting its annual Christmas dinner at noon on Christmas Day in the Muskogee Civic Center.
The Muskogee Medical Foundation is sponsoring a free Christmas dinner for anyone and everyone in honor of the late Cassandra Gaines.
Originally started in 2012 to benefit the Gospel Rescue Mission residents, the Momma C's Soul Food Christmas Dinner was moved the very next year to The Frisco Depot to accommodate anyone from the area who wanted to attend.
This year will be the second year at the Muskogee Civic Center.
Live music will also be provided and attendees never know who will show up.
This event put on by many volunteers in the Muskogee community. To sign up to volunteer, contact Angelina Villegas-Cummings at 918-683-5168 or angelina.vcummings@gmail.com.
The Muskogee Medical Foundation was formed for the charitable purpose of raising and administering funds for health care needs in Muskogee and its immediate surrounding area.
To donate or learn more about the MMF, visit www.muskogeemedicalfoundation.org.
