Some claim moms, grandmas, and aunties should be celebrated every day for all they do for their families and communities, but Mother's Day is officially Sunday, May 9.
Since most businesses are not open on Sundays, gift seekers will want to plan ahead. Those who want flowers delivered should hurry.
Jamie Hurlburt, store coordinator at A Bloom Flowers and Gifts, said delivery orders need to be placed at least two days beforehand. Orders will be available for pickup on Saturday, May 8, but only while inventory lasts, and the shop is not open Sunday. Hurlburt said Mother's Day is almost as busy as Valentine's Day.
"We have some orders already coming in. We're prepping for the weekend and have extra hands coming to help," said Hurlburt. "We have a lot of hydrangeas."
Two arrangements are special for the Mother's Day. Along with single flowers, plants, and bouquets, A Bloom has cards, gift items, and pre-made gift baskets. Some have themes, like gardens, spa, wine-and-dine, and "dog mom." The A Bloom website lists what is in each basket.
"We can't wait to show all the moms and mother figures the love this Mother's Day," said Rian Cragar, A Bloom owner.
Until May 10, those who spend $99 or more at Meigs Jewelry will receive a free pearl bracelet.
"We kind of promote it, like dad buys a gift and the bracelet can be a gift from the kids," said Todd Mutzig, owner.
The line of With You lockets can also be found at Meigs, and the staff will take a digital photo and print it on water-resistant paper for the locket selected. Mutzig said it may be too close to Mother's Day for the photo to be created, but customers can still give the gift and return to the store for the picture. The lockets range in price from $150-$400.
"There are lots of really unique designs," said Mutzig. "It's taking something from the past and modernizing it."
It may be also past the deadline to order a customized piece, but Meigs has last-minute options. Instead of a mother's ring, which would feature her children's birthstones, Mutzig suggested stackable rings.
"The stackable bands are stylish. You can choose your own bands to mix and match your family's birthstones," said Mutzig.
"What we want is to find you something with special emotional attachment."
Beautiquey is promoting the Brighton line of jewelry and accessories, which includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings, handbags, sunglasses, and more.
"It's always the perfect gift," said Bryn Smith, boutique owner.
At Nine One Eight Salon and Boutique, hair products are buy two and get one half off. Those who go in for a salon service will receive 15% off purchases in the boutique, excluding candles and leather bags. Nestled in with the clothing are small gifts, such as stationary, wallets, water bottles, hair clips, and more.
Chuculate Heritage Co. in Keys offers Cherokee leather work and Navajo jewelry. All handcrafted tote bags are discounted through Mother's Day.
One Moore Time Upscale Consignment and Boutique is offering a $75 gift card through a Facebook giveaway. Participants are to comment on the OMT post with a hashtag they've created from a phrase they say all the time as a mother. Some examples are: #askyourdad, #makegoodchoices, #GoOutside, #BeNice, and #ILoveYou. The winner will be selected May 8.
Time is running out, but a few Cherokee County businesses and residents are taking orders for chocolate-covered strawberries, breads, and other goodies. Look for Heavenly Pies, 3 Sisters Diner, and more on Facebook.
Speaking of food, consider a pre-Mother's Day Saturday brunch at The Branch. Along with a special menu, mimosas are available.
Those looking to keep moms out of the kitchen for the day have options for ordering family meals to-go or to be delivered. Rib Crib's special comes with 1.5 pounds of sliced chicken, 1.5 pounds of smoky pulled pork, a full slab of St. Louis ribs, four pint sides, a family side salad, a loaf of Texas toast, cookies, pickles and onions for $79.99. Orders must be received before May 5.
If mom has her medical marijuana card, there are a few special events planned, such as the Herb and Art two-hour puff-and-paint party May 8 at the Ost Ganulv Herb Shop in Peggs. Look for the link on Facebook or Eventbrite, or pop into the shop for information.
