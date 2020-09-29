"Butterflies don't have cocoons," reminds Toni Bailey. "They have chrysalises."
The Tahlequah native has lived in her home for 40 years, and she devotes much of her time to butterfly preservation and education. She has released 120 monarch butterflies to the wild to date.
"I gather their eggs and raise them," she said. "If you gather their eggs, they are less likely to become infected with tachinid flies, who regularly puncture the skin of monarch caterpillars and lay their eggs within them."
The process will eventually kill the caterpillars.
Under normal circumstances, this kind of behavior is not detrimental to the species, but there is a milkweed crisis in the United States. Developers tear out the plant for farming and pasture, and now monarch butterflies are endangered. Bailey sees it as her mission to educate the public about butterflies.
They start as eggs, which she gathers on milkweed leaves near her home. She said under a microscope the eggs look like carved pearl. Bailey grows three kinds of milkweed at her home: common, tropical, and swamp.
"Monarch butterflies exclusively eat milkweed because it is toxic. This makes them toxic, so predators won't eat them," she said.
To attract and to feed the butterflies, she also grows plants that produce high amounts of nectar, such as the lavender butterfly bush.
The first thing that caterpillars do when they are born is eat their eggshell.
"Every time he sheds his skin, he gets bigger. When he grows five times his original size, he'll shed his last skin and turn into a chrysalis," said Bailey.
She teaches students to identify male and female monarch butterflies. She lets the males go, but she'll keep the females around longer because she hopes that they will stay close and lay eggs.
About 1 in 100 caterpillars die in the wild due to predators, including the tachinid fly. For this reason, she hopes to improve their odds.
Butterflies eclose from their chrysalises in Tahlequah until mid-October. They then fly south towards Mexico and can make the trip within two weeks.
"It's easy to remember: They arrive by the Day of the Dead," said Bailey.
She also encourages other butterflies by growing dill, parsley, fennel, and Queen Anne's lace. Passion flower plants attract gulf fritillary butterflies.
She first started raising butterflies six years ago when a friend asked her to look after some black swallowtail butterflies. Bailey now has a butterfly nursery in her home.
Bailey used to visit local elementary schools to show off her butterflies to students, but it didn't happen this year. Instead, she was able to send a butterfly kit to one of the teachers she has connected with, but she hopes that by next year the pandemic will subside and she will be able to restart her elementary butterfly education.
"It is just as important for adults to learn about butterflies as children. Many adults don't even know that butterflies grow in chrysalises, and they don't know the order of the butterfly cycle," said Bailey.
Many also don't know that by planting milkweed in their yards, they can make a big difference. She collects milkweed pods in her yard and mails out their seeds to individuals around the country. She wants to encourage more people to counter the effects of modern farming by making their yards more butterfly-friendly.
Toni Bailey owns two border collies and teaches basic dog training at Indian Capital Technology Center. She previously taught preschool at the Tahlequah United Methodist Church, but is most proud of her work at home raising children.
