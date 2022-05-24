Monkeypox virus not in state yet, officials say

Tens of cases of the monkeypox virus have been confirmed in countries where the virus is not regularly found, with several European countries, Australia, Canada and United States among them. But no Oklahoma cases have been identified.
According to the Washington Post, the source of this outbreak has not yet been verified, and has resulted in 92 infections but no deaths in the last two weeks.
Regarding U.S. cases, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that on May 18, a U.S. resident tested positive for after returning to the U.S. from Canada. As of that date, no additional monkeypox cases have been identified in the U.S.
According to the CDC, the monkeypox virus was first discovered in 1958 in a population of research monkeys, with the first human case recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion, eventually progressing to a rash and legions, such as pustules and scabs.
These symptoms are similar to those of smallpox, yet milder, and normally last from two to four weeks.
On a public health fact sheet for the virus, The Oklahoma State Department of Health says: "People can get monkeypox from an animal with monkeypox if they are bitten or if they touch the animal's blood, body fluids, or its rash."
For human-to-human transmission, OSDH indicates the disease can be transmitted from person to person through "large respiratory droplets" during periods of three or more hours of face-to-face contact within 6 feet of a contagious person. Touching body fluids of a sick person or contaminated bedding or clothing, could also spread infection.
There are no known cases of monkeypox in Oklahoma to date, according to the OSDH. But OSDH officials say they are preparing to respond in case the virus surfaces.
Anyone who has a lesion that appears similar to those associated with monkeypox should swab the affected area for testing.
"Once a specimen is collected, OSDH will be working with CDC for confirmatory testing," the OSDH told a Tulsa news station.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an attenuated live virus vaccine for the prevention of monkeypox and is now evaluating this vaccine for use in people whose work puts them at risk of exposure.
However, there is currently no safe, proven treatment for monkeypox once it is contracted.
For prevention, the CDC recommends avoiding infected animals and practicing good hand hygiene if one does come into contact with afflicted animals or humans.
