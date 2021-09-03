The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce has begun hosting regular events to offer businesses a way to connect, and members say it's already a success.
September's Monthly Mingle was held at the Legacy at MK Ranch, and Tahlequah City Councilor Ward 2 Keith Baker and Dr. Kelly Marak spoke to a group of 15 people. Marak gave a history of the building, and Baker promoted upcoming events.
Marak built the Legacy at MK Ranch in anticipation of her wedding. It is now used as an events venue.
“We already owned the land, we wanted to get married, and we wanted to find a place in Tahlequah, but we couldn’t find a place," she said. "We wanted 350 people at our wedding. My husband’s Indian, so we wanted a big wedding."
Initially, she traveled to Tulsa to look for a venue, but she came back to Tahlequah because she preferred to invest in the local community.
“We thought that we’d just do a big tent wedding. So, we were going to have a big tent, and by the time I looked at clearing the land and getting the foundation and getting the tent, I thought we could just do a rustic barn, and we can let other people enjoy it here,” she said.
Her ideas evolved until her building turned into what it is today.
“So, we did build it for our wedding, but we built it with the intention of offering it to everybody else in the community. We wanted to give back to the community, and we felt this was one way of doing that and keeping the money local,” said Marak.
Keith Baker thanked board members, volunteers, and sponsors for their positivity in putting on the event. Breakfast was served to the attendees.
“I have gotten to know you guys, and I’m liking what I’m seeing. I see how many people are getting involved. I’m starting to see you guys each and every day, and it brings a smile to my face. This is what humanity should be – all of us are working together and enjoying each other,” said Baker.
He encouraged everyone to attend the Tahlequah City council meeting on Tuesday Sept. 7, which will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
Baker took time to reflect on U.S. history and noted the importance of pivoting Indigenous peoples as active players in historical narratives.
“I’m going to this day in history, Sept. 3, 1783, the American Revolution actually ended, and the Treaty of Paris was signed by the U.S. and British, but not one individual U.S. tribe was there or invited to sign this treaty," he said. "Who fought by their sides?”
He announced that the Women in Business Luncheon will take place on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Foundry on Shawnee, where Morgan Scholz from Startup Junkie will discuss how the pandemic has presented new challenges and opportunities for women in the workforce. Tickets are available on the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce website for $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Nathan Reed also announced the Chamber Classic Golf Tournament will take place on Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. at the Cherokee Springs Golf Course.
Reed gave the group a teaser about the Chamber’s annual Speakeasy celebration, which will be themed the 1920s and held at the Legacy at MK Ranch.
