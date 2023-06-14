Tahlequah resident Michael Moore has used his personal experiences dealing with Type 1 diabetes to create a nonprofit for others dealing with the same disease.
Moore just received the approval from the Internal Revenue Service for his organization, the Michael Moore Type 1 Foundation, to be considered a nonprofit.
Getting the stamp of approval for the entity has been an exciting step for Moore, as he is now able to help others who suffer from diabetes.
“I just feel this need to help the best that I can, because I can,” said Moore. “I have a voice, and I’m able to use it. I’m not some public speaker or anything like that, but I can do it. I can talk to people, and I enjoy talking about it. I’ve never been ashamed of it.”
Moore was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1979 when he was 15 years old, but this was not his first introduction to the disease, since his aunt dealt with it since she was 9 years old.
“I loved sports, and I was a little worried about how I was going to be able to perform in sports, and we had just seen my aunt pass away five years earlier in 1974 from Type 1 diabetes, and she was 43 years old,” said Moore. “I was worried that was going to happen to me, or that would be my life.”
Even though Moore said he was a little frightened by his diagnosis at first, he threw himself into research and learning as much as he could about Type 1 diabetes.
After his mom passed in 2011, Moore said he started “yearning” to do something with a nonprofit to help others. While Moore always had a heart for wanting to give back to those in the diabetic community and helping find a cure, he never had a chance to until now.
“I had the opportunity to do it, and I thought I would just take the chance and do it, where I can actually raise the funds for research and some education, too,” said Moore.
The main function of the foundation will be to raise money for research at The University of Oklahoma Health Harold Hamm Diabetes Center and education on both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
Moore said he not only hopes to see a cure for the disease in his lifetime, but he hopes to educate others so they can understand what needs to be done to live a healthy life.
Since the Michael Moore Foundation is still in the early stages of development, Moore does not have any fundraisers currently set.
But some events are in the works, including a possible 5K run in the fall.
Those wanting to help with the foundation may contact Moore at 918-428-8305 or michaelmoore1039@gmail.com. Donations can also be sent to P.O. Box 87 in Tahlequah.
