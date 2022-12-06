Several area school boards have open seats, and 10 individuals have filed Declarations of Candidacy since Monday.
Jay Myres filed for the No. seat on the Briggs Board of Education Tuesday, Dec. 6. Cody Quetone filed Tuesday for the No. 2 seat on the Tenkiller Board of Education. Dave Butts filed for the seat at Tenkiller on Monday.
The Tahlequah Public School and Grand View Public School Districts Board of Education will allow a candidate to run for each school's No. 3 seat. Michael Lynn filed for Grand View School on Monday, while no one had filed for Tahlequah as of Tuesday.
On Monday, Cory Beights and Bobby Musgrove filed for Keys School District, Office No. 3 while Danny Shoemaker filed for Norwood School District, Office No. 2. Tammy Lyons filed to run for Peggs School District, Office No. 1 and Gary Dotson did so for Woodall School District, Office No. 1.
The Board of Education of Shady Grove Public School District has an opening for the No. 1 seat and Lea Arnall-Sheets filed for that seat Monday, Dec. 5.
Individuals have until Wednesday, Dec. 7 to file as a candidates for these seats at the Cherokee County Election Board.
Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Dec. 9 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office. Contests against unopposed candidates may be filed by contacting the County Election Board.
If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Election, April 4, 2023. If only two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, those two candidates’ names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.
