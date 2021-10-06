More churches join area trunk-or-treat lineup

Several area churches and organizations are hosting trunk-or-treat events, and more are joining the lineup every day.
The Tahlequah Daily Press published a story in the Oct. 6 edition, detailing some of the events offered by readers on the TDP Facebook page.
After deadline, additional churches and organizations chimed in.
The Cornerstone Fellowship is having a Fall Family Day following their church service on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will offer food, games, candy, and a fishing tournament.
Keys Baptist Church will hold it Fall Festival on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. For information, call 918-457-1335.
Keys Public Schools will offer its Fall Festival Oct. 25 from 4-7 p.m. outside of the Agriculture Building at the high school.
Briggs School Halloween Carnival will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the upper gymnasium.
The NSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host its fifth annual trunk-or-treat event. Representatives from each sport's team will be recognized. They are raising money for Make-A-Wish foundation. The event will take place on Oct. 25 from 7-8 p.m. at the NSU Events Center. The event is free, but monetary donations are appreciated. For information, call 918-444-3940.
Tell us about it
Any churches or organizations with trunk-or-treat celebrations that haven't already been published should email details to news@tahlequahdailypress.com at least 48 hours before the event.
