According to the June 17, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 455,354 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. That includes 209 new cases reported Thursday. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported there were 1,285 active cases.
The Provisional Death Count from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,555. Thursday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 163. On June 17, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,667 positive cases. Of these, 79 residents have died; 5,566 had recovered.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For more information, visit https://Oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
