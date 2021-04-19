As of the Monday, April 19, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 445,650 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma – an increase of 186 cases since the previous update.
On April 14, the OSDH reported 10,030 active cases; 427,029 people had recovered; and 6,697 had died due to COVID-19. Monday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,145. Monday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 268.
As of April 14, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,580 positive cases. Of these, 74 residents have died; 205 cases were active; and 5,301 people have recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
