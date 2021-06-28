The Monday, June 28, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicated there have been 457,571 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. That includes 221 new cases reported Monday. Of the total, the OSDH reported June 28 there were 1,786 active cases; 447,097 people had recovered.
Monday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,598. Monday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 226. On June 28, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,683 positive cases. Of these, 79 residents have died; and 5,577 had recovered.
Northeastern State University President Steve Turner stated they’ve reported zero known cases of COVID-19 for employees, and no known cases in students since May 1. NSU will eliminate COVID-19 protocols as of July 1 and will move back to normal classroom settings.
NSU-sponsored travelers must review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to understand travel risks of where they’re going to. All out of state and international travel for university business or academic purposes that is paid for by the state is suspended until further notice, unless travel is essential and approved by Turner and other appropriate officials.
“All travel approvals are subject to change and possible revocation based on evolving public health and university guidance,” said Turner.
As of June 28, the state reported 3,197,986 total doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,477,077 series complete.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
