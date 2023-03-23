The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 1,795 COVID-19 cases statewide during the week of March 12-18, which is a decrease from the previous month.
Oklahoma has now listed 1,295,832 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, with 48 newly reported deaths for a total of 15,893.
The OSDH reported the new cases within a seven-day rolling average are 256, and there are currently 4,189 active cases in the state, compared to 4,429 active cases reported last month.
The Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 18,065, which was an increase from last month.
The total of recent three-day average hospitalization cases across the state were 133, which includes 18 hospitalizations in pediatric beds.
The number does not include totals from focus facilities, rehabilitation faculties and tribal facilities.
As of March 23, the OSDH reported a slight increase from the previous month of 6,732,265 doses of vaccine having been administered, with 2,392,999 series completed.
On March 23, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having logged 17,606 positive cases since the pandemic started.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
To view the COVID-19 surge predictions, visit http://pandemics.okstate.edu/covid19/.
