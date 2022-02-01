More details surface about confessed killer

More information is coming to light about a man who confessed to killing three people and burying their bodies in shallow graves in the Eldon area of Cherokee County.
Robert Edwin Lewis confessed to killing Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackelford, 42, both of Sharp County, Arkansas, and DeAnna Tippey, 36, of Cherokee County. Tippey was Lewis’ girlfriend, and her address is listed as the same as his.
Lewis, 61, resides at 25182 E. 770 Road in Cherokee County, where the bodies were discovered. According to the assessor’s office, there is no real estate property listed for Lewis. However, the address of 25182 E. 770 Road in Cherokee County pings to a George R. Lewis.
Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed that Robert didn’t own the property where the bodies were discovered, but that a family member of his did. George’s address is in Grants Pass, Oregon, and am aerial map of 25182 E. 770 Road shows a mobile home on the 30 acres. The mailing address listed for Robert shows he is a resident of Stilwell, in Adair County.
“His mailing address is a Stilwell address, but everything across Eldon Bridge is Stilwell addresses,” said Chennault.
According to investigators, Robert Lewis moved to Sharp County, Arkansas, from California, and then moved to the Cherokee County area about 15 years ago. He is a U.S. Marine veteran and has likely been unemployed for some time, according to Chennault, who said officials believe he's been getting a government check, possibly for disability. There is no voter record on Robert anywhere in Oklahoma.
Lamb was reported missing by family members on Jan. 24 after they weren’t able to get in touch with her through social media or by her cell phone. On Friday, Jan. 28, Lamb’s brother drove to the property where Robert lived and found her buried in a shallow grave.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the brother was with Lewis’ ex-wife, Christina Orosz. The woman called Lewis and asked him about Lamb, Shackelford and another man.
“Robert told her they [were] here but now they are gone and won’t be seen again,” the affidavit said.
Orosz took investigators back to the property where Lamb’s body was buried.
Robert was taken into custody Friday evening at the Cherokee Nation casino after he called a family member, and said he wanted to turn himself in. Several witnesses have told investigators that Robert is a regular patron at the casino and has been seen repeatedly with an unidentified woman.
Robert admitted to killing all three people. He said Lamb and Shackelford were buried together, while Tippey was buried alone.
Chennault said officials believe Lamb and Shackelford were killed Jan. 16, and that Tippey was killed sometime after Jan. 19. Lewis said he killed Lamb and Shackelford on his birthday, which is Jan. 16.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp and Chennault have said the investigation continues. A motive for the killings has not be disclosed.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Robert’s 2006 Dodge Ram truck that was recovered Saturday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation took photos of the vehicle, and Chennault said items of evidence, which have not been disclosed to the public, have been turned over to the OSBI for analysis.
The probable cause affidavit provided by Thorp during a Monday afternoon press conference, listed Shackelford’s date of birth as Oct. 1, 1970. Shackelford’s age is listed at 51 on various news articles, while it’s listed as 42 in the original Daily Press story. Chennault said the date of birth for Shackelford was Oct. 1, 1979, confirming the Daily Press information. That was provided by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.