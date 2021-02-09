Due to inaccuracies in the previous list of Tahlequah Public Schools elementary Gold Card students, provided by TPS, the correct list has been released.
Seventy-six elementary students in Tahlequah Public Schools have been awarded Gold Cards for excellence in the classroom. To receive a Gold Card, students must earn all A's on their report card. Students listed are recipients for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 year:
Cherokee Elementary School
Grade 4: Jaleel Reddick and Caroline Sanders.
Grade 5: Andy Crouch, Hayden Davis, Rayna Davis, Roxie Gross, Brian Gutierrez, Alexander Jones, Phoenix Laroque, Lillie Mcclintock, Zoe Myers, Bentley Reasnor, Mario Rodriguez, Blakelie Ryals, Eric Talburt, Major Timothy, Marlena Torrez, Dante Wright, and Abigail Yocute.
Greenwood Elementary School
Grade 4: Zoey Farris, Kylie Fisher, Cade Garner, Jovanni Gutierrez Lopez, Adam Jacques, Erick Loredo Gonzalez, Maggy Lowry, Brisa Perez, Kynnli Petty, Wyatt Philpott, Walker Rowland, Jordan Stark, Rylee Stark, Jaxon Walker, Jason West, and Kyzer Wyman.
Grade 5: Richard Carter, Ainsley Douthitt, Emily Franks, Jennyfer Gutierrez, Leslie Harris, Sydnee Hall, Dawson Holderbee, Ruxton Hummingbird, Sarah-Ann Jacques, Luke King, Tanner Kupsick, Ryann McClure, Rilynn Petty, Grier Robinson, Jagger Valdez, Michael Torkelson, James Walker, Ella Whisenhunt, and Kinlye Wright.
Heritage Elementary School
Grade 4: Eli Ballew, Ryan Beck, Eden Couch, Anderson Doan, Reid Dorrough, Jett French, Tanner Hodgson, Braylon Pham, Jaxon Proctor, Madeleine Swearingen, Jolie Tramell, Eli Vance, Allyson Whittmore, Luke Whytal, and Adele Young.
Grade 5: Ridge Blackbear, Hayden Hendricks, Andrew Jones, William King, Marshall Leblanc, and Alexander Walker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.