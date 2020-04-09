As of Thursday afternoon, April 9, there were no new filings for local Cherokee County elections set for June 30, but a few state positions garnered new candidates.
For U.S. Senate, Democrats Sheila Bilyeu and Abby Broils threw their hats into the ring to challenge longtime Sen. Jim Inhofe, a Republican.. John Tompkins filed his candidacy on the Republican ticket; Inhofe and J.J. Stitt had already filed. Independents Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbit filed Wednesday.
The District 2 U.S. House of Representatives race saw no new candidates file Thursday. The slate still includes Danyell Lanier on the Democratic ticket, incumbent Congressman Markwayne Mullin and Joseph Silk for the Republican nomination, and Richie Castaldo for the Libertarian Party.
There were no new filings for the District 3 State Senate seat, which is currently held by State Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove, who has not filed for re-election. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, a Republican of Tahlequah, filed Wednesday.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, remains the only candidate running for his seat, for now.
In the District 4 State House race, incumbent State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, and Republican Bob Ed Culver, of Tahlequah, remain the only two to file.
District 14 State Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson, filed for re-election Wednesday. He was joined by Republican George Faught, of Muskogee, Thursday.
State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, is the only person to file for his District 86 seat thus far.
Hopeful candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, to file for the election. State officials must file their candidacies at the Oklahoma Capitol, while county candidates must file with the Cherokee County Election Board.
