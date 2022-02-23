MORE ICE MOVES IN: Officials urging locals to stay off roads as one storm departs; another expected Thursday

Weather-related problems were on the rise Wednesday as sleet continued throughout the morning and afternoon.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said close to an inch of ice had accumulated in the area by early afternoon, and he expected the first round to dissipate by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Then we have the potential for it to start back up late tonight, early tomorrow morning and then on through until afternoon [Thursday],” he said.
The roads were slick and hazardous Wednesday, and Underwood has been urging people to avoid travel if possible, and to take it slow and easy if they do have to get out.
Officers and deputies were out and about Wednesday morning, and came across several vehicles that were stalled and stuck on the roads.
Sheriff Jason Chennault was out on patrol with Sgt. Pete Broderick, and he also urged area residents to stay at home as the road conditions continued to worsen.
Tahlequah Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said crews were out by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, trying to get a jumpstart on the bridges and overpasses.
“Once it all started collecting, we’d go back and hit it with sand and salt, and that’s about all we can do. It’s gotten really slick over the last hour and a half,” Smith said Wednesday afternoon.
Crews can plow the loose sleet off the roadways, but Smith said there’s not much they can do once solid ice is coating the road surface.
District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Chris Jenkins said his crews were out disbursing sand and salt on the roads before the ice storm came in.
Jenkins said they the sand trucks were continuing their work late Wednesday morning.
Clif Hall, commissioner for District 3, said the Cherokee County Courthouse was closed Wednesday and would more than likely be closed on Thursday. Hall said he drove back from Oklahoma City, and the roads became worse the closer he got to Cherokee County.
Wednesday afternoon, there were no reports of power outages or injuries due to the storm.
Calls for District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard were not returned by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.