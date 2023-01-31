A third and final round of ice is expected to hit the area Wednesday night into the morning of Thursday, Feb.1.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood had a briefing with the National Weather Service on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and he said a great deal of information was relayed to emergency management officials.
“[Tuesday night], we will not have any precipitation whatsoever, but then tomorrow on Wednesday, it could start [in the evening],” Underwood said.
Temperatures should reach a degree or two above freezing for an hour or so Wednesday, Feb. 1, and then warmer temperatures are expected Thursday, Feb. 2. But Underwood said there may be patches of black ice once the sun goes down.
“It’s liable to make things slushy, if nothing else,” he said.
Crews with the Tahlequah Solid Waste Department were already running a day behind due to the inclement weather. Superintendent Chris Armstrong said they would remain closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, after he spoke with Underwood Tuesday evening to see what the weather would do.
“We are going to treat next week like a holiday week. We will pick up all extra bagged trash that the residents may have. We will be working longer hours to get caught back up,” Armstrong said.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is reporting that U.S. Highway 62, State Highway 51, State Highway 82, and State Highway 10 are dangerous to drive on, and advises drivers to stay home if they don’t have to get out. Other rural highways are considered deadly in some places.
In the city, a number of fender-benders were reported Tuesday evening, and some streets were temporarily closed as police worked to help motorists.
“If you must travel, use extreme caution, reduce speed and stay back 200 feet from snow removal equipment," ODOT stated.
District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Chris Jenkins said he and his crew placed screenings and sand at most hills and intersections.
“Please be patient, as my crews have been working around the clock. Many of them are still out shoveling screenings and closing roads off,” Jenkins said Tuesday afternoon.
Gideon Road was closed Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to a broken power pole. District 1 Commissioner Bobby “Cub” Whitewater said Lake Region Electric Cooperative crews responded and the road was back open by Tuesday evening.
Crews of District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall aren’t blading the roads, he said, as that would just hard-pack into ice.
Tahlequah Public Schools, Woodall Public Schools, and others have a distance learning day for Wednesday, Feb. 1, while Hulbert students will have a snow day. All other rural schools and Keys are closed as well.
All Indian Capital Technology Center campuses will be closed, and students are advised to check with their instructors regarding online assignments. All three Northeastern State University campuses remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
United Keetoowah Band offices will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, and all Cherokee Nation outpatient health center locations and pharmacies closed later in the day Tuesday. Health centers will open 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Depending on weather and other factors, it's likely the Thursday TDP won't be delivered as it normally is. As soon as possible – hopefully when subscribers would normally get the next successive edition – the Thursday TDP will also be delivered. In the meantime, the news staff is continuing to work to produce stories, and those will be on the Daily Press’ website and in the e-editions.
