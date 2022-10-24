More local Christmas events on schedule

The holiday season is just short stroll down a freshly holly-decked hall, with music events and more ready to put attendees in the Christmas spirit.
Hunter’s Home in Park Hill has holiday plans for visitors to the historic house.
“We will be holding a Christmas open house on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. with refreshments and free admission to Hunter’s Home,” said Susan Teska, senior historical interpreter at the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Teska said the house will be decorated for Christmas as it was in the 1850s.
“Then Tuesday through Saturday, Dec. 13-17, Hunter’s Home will be open 4-8 p.m. for candlelight tours,” she said. “Regular admission fees will apply for the candlelight tours.”
Another historic home, The Thompson House, is set to present its Victorian Christmas event on Dec. 2-4. On Dec. 2 and 3 p.m., the sale will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 4.
On Dec. 3, the seventh installment of the annual Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Tahlequah Community Building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The bazaar supports the Humane Society of Cherokee County will have 40 local vendor booths with gifts, holiday decor, handmade crafts, and more.
Several events are planned for Northeastern State University, starting an annual tradition.
“Lights On involves the ceremonial lighting of Seminary Hall but also holiday performances outside and I think last year I saw Santa Claus,” said Ernest Rollins, NSU media coordinator.
Lights On is scheduled for Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. NSU will also present Good Yule on that day, with various university music ensembles playing pieces like “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and more. This year, renowned saxophonist Grady Nichols will join students in performing at the event.
“This is the largest fundraising event for the Department of Music each year,” said Christian Bester, assistant professor of voice music at NSU. “Funds go towards creating unique immersive learning experiences for music students, and also support scholarships and the general operating budget of the music department at NSU.”
The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Center for the Performing Arts on NSU campus.
