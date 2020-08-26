In today’s society, people want tasty meals without the guilt that might come with them, so healthy options have become increasingly popular on menus in Cherokee County.
Newk’s Eatery opened in the Cherokee Springs Plaza only last year, but it has quickly become a favorite among locals, winning first place for Healthy Choices in the Best of Cherokee County Readers’ Choice Awards 2020, voted for by Tahlequah Daily Press readers. The restaurant has recently followed a new, healthy trend.
“The newest big hit is the cauliflower crust for all of the pizzas,” said Benjamin Bates, Newk’s manager. “People are just loving it. I actually prefer it over the regular crust. I’ve been making all of my pizzas on it.”
Newk’s offers an assortment of soups and salads, too. Its sandwiches, like the Newk’s Q, are popular among hungry customers. Bates said all restaurant’s food is fairly healthy, giving credit to the ingredients the company uses.
“A lot of people do the pairing where they get a salad and a soup. That’s about as healthy as you can get,” said Bates. “It has a lot to do with the ingredients we use. We only get no-preservative ingredients that are top shelf. We’ll get stuff from Italy as long as it’s the best. That’s one of the things I hear Chris Newcomb [founder and CEO] saying, that we’re only going to serve the best ingredients at Newk’s.”
For the past 17 or 18 years, The Oasis Health Food Store has been selling healthy food and ingredients for customers to take home to their kitchens. And for about five years, Oasis has been using those ingredients in its own kitchen to serve quality meals of its own. Due to the pandemic, Oasis’ kitchen has been closed, but customers can still pick up a variety of items with which to cook breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“We still have some food down there, but you have to go home and cook it,” said owner Deana Franke.
Oasis, which took second place for Healthy Choices, carries an assortment of food items, like bacon, eggs, bread, grass-fed beef and more. Shoppers can find oatmeal, organic beans, rice, corn bread mixes, and healthy snacks. All of its produce is organic, too.
“The other thing is, we really try to do non-GMO, and we have a lot of items that are gluten-free for people who have gluten sensitivities or Celiac Disease,” said Franke. “That’s one of the things that was different about our restaurant. We were able to really able accommodate a wide variety of dietary needs. If people needed to not have something, we could usually figure out a way to make it to where they could still have some food.”
The store will wait until there’s a drop in COVID-19 cases to reopen the restaurant portion. When the kitchen does reopen, guests will likely be pleased with its diverse dishes. In the past, Oasis has served a free-range chicken salad sandwich, organic quesadillas, veggie wraps, brunch burritos, and gluten-free pancakes.
“We really try to lean on the side of always having a lot of vegetables, which people aren’t used to,” said Franke. “If you had a breakfast burrito, it was loaded with vegetables. We try to do more than just meat and cheese; not that we don’t all love meat and cheese.”
Readers voted for Subway as the third-best establishment for healthy eating choices in Cherokee County. The restaurant chain’s public relations team did not return media inquiries by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.