A new report finds a much higher percentage of people are dying from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia during this year’s pandemic than during the past several years.
The figures are alarming, according to Mark Fried, Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter president and CEO, and he said researchers are struggling to figure out why.
“The CDC reports that there are 31,000 more deaths due to Alzheimer’s and other dementia nationwide than would be expected normally,” Fried says. “Over the five-year average in Oklahoma, there is a 16.5 percent increase.”
People with Alzheimer’s, especially those living in long-term care settings, are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. They’re older, they live in communal settings, and they often have underlying conditions that put them at a higher risk.
“For those living with Alzheimer’s dementia, we know the pandemic has been severe, not only in deaths, but also in isolation and feelings of abandonment,” Fried said. “Many people living with Alzheimer’s disease don’t understand what’s going on, which makes it even more heartbreaking.”
The rising trend of Alzheimer’s deaths is very concerning and the Alzheimer’s Association is calling on state lawmakers to implement rapid testing and other safety protocols to better protect this particular vulnerable population. The Alzheimer's Association asked Gov. Kevin Stitt to take the lead and form a short-term work group of industry professionals, agency personnel and legislators to determine a course of action.
More than five million Americans have Alzheimer’s, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. One in nine Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s, and every day, 100 Oklahomans reach that age milestone. Currently in Oklahoma, there are more than 67,000 people living with the disease.
In addition, new research finds getting at least one flu shot could bring up to a 17 percent reduction in the risk of getting Alzheimer’s, while more frequent flu vaccination was associated with another 13 percent reduction in Alzheimer’s incidence.
Help is available through the Alzheimer’s Association. Contact the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org. Virtual education classes and support groups can be found at alz.org/crf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.