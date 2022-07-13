More residents opting for local attractions with 'staycations'

More local residents are looking to stay closer to home this summer for a numbers of reasons, and officials say there's plenty to do here.
Gena McPhail, director of tourism with the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce, said staycations are becoming a common trend as fuel and food prices remain high.
"They don't have to drive very far to plan an amazing staycation because, there are so many things to do here for all ages and all activity levels," said McPhail. "We have amazing dining, shopping, and places to stay, and whether you're five miles or 50 miles away, you're going to benefit from everything Tahlequah has to offer."
She said an increasing number of people are choosing to stay in the area, as opposed to traveling afar when vacationing.
"With the cost of fuel, the rising cost of food and all other items you need for a vacation are causing people to stay closer to home," she said.
Late last month, officials with Tahlequah Tourism said growth was increasing, and that more people are coming to the city and Cherokee County.
Genny Maiden, Tourism Council chair, cited a 14% growth between 2018 and 2019, but a 10% negative growth during the 2019 and 2020 fiscal year. That decrease was largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hoteliers reduced their rates to attract business.
Tourism bounced back by 2022 with a 45% growth and two separate lodging taxes. Maiden said they collected $100,000 in county lodging tax since July 2021.
"One of the things other than our tax revenue is repeat customers, because if they come to Tahlequah and absolutely love it, then they'll be bringing their families back - and family traditions begin here in Tahlequah," said McPhail.
Tour Tahlequah is active on Facebook to help people find out more information on local businesses, restaurants, events, and attractions. On its website, lists of lodging near the lake, river and in the city are available.
"We have so much to offer. We have our great downtown shopping, we have live music, we have the Cherokee culture, our amazing river and lake. We have something that no one else in the state has," said McPhail.
Kevin Hamby is originally from Tulsa, and he used to visit Tahlequah during the summer months at his grandfather's ranch. He recently dropped by the Tahlequah Trails with his daughters, as it's close to where he lives.
"I do think we have a lot of things to do around here. Obviously, Arkansas and Texas have different things to do, but with the price of fuel, I like to experience what we have available in our own backyards," he said.
Hamby ventured out to the Cookson area with a friend, and the two spotted six wild elk, one being a large bull.
"People travel all over to be able to see an elk like that, and we have them within 20 minutes," he said.
Calls were not returned by Linda Spyres, owner/agent of Vacations R Us, by press time.
For more information on what Tahlequah and Cherokee County have to offer, visit https://www.tourtahlequah.com.
