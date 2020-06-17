More residents than ever take advantage of Free Dump Day

More than 400 Cherokee County residents made their way to Tahlequah Solid Waste station for Free Dump Day on Saturday, June 13.
"We had 417 participants who had a lot of clean household debris," said Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong. "We were backed up about one mile past Grandview Road on the [Bertha Parker] Bypass."
Armstrong said Free Dump Day is typically held twice a year - around Earth Day, and again in the fall.
"It's always great seeing those kinds of participant numbers. That means less litter somewhere else, and we usually have a number around 300," said Armstrong.
Accepted items included e-waste, computers, TVs, fluorescent bulbs, smoke alarms, and household pollutants. Rocks, dirt, brush, or appliances with Freon were not accepted.
Taking into account the number of residents served and the amount of trash removed from the city, Mayor Sue Catron said Free Dump Day was a huge success.
"We knew there may be pent-up demand because of the closet cleaning residents said they were doing during the shelter-in-place," she said. "We just had no idea that 417 vehicles would need to be accommodated."
People took to social media after seeing the backed-up line of traffic of those waiting to get into Solid Waste.
Brant Arbaugh said he found out a normal load under 500 pounds is $10, and Saturday's long line in wasn't worth the savings.
Amanda Lamberson said there had be a better solution, and added she would "gladly" pay $10 to not have to wait in the line.
The public service event was open to all Cherokee County residents. Free Dump Day was originally scheduled for April 11, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For all those people who patiently waited through the morning, thank you," said Catron.
