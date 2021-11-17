Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved the July and August monthly reports during a Nov. 17 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the total revenue for July was $266,000.
“The total operating expenses was $205,000 and commissary funds started off at $81,900,” he said.
For August, Girdner said they collected $306,000 in revenue, with a year-to-date of $572,436. Total operating expenses were $162,000, with a year-to-date at $368,700. The commissary balance was $80,000.
During his administrative report, Girdner said there were 85 in jail that morning: 62 men and 23 women. Two inmates were sentenced to Department of Corrections and three were sentenced to county time. More than 30 inmates were held on tribal charges.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
