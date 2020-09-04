More Tahlequah Public Schools students and staff have been placed on quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19 and others possibly being exposed Friday.
A student at Greenwood Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
“This positive case will require 22 other students and one staff member to begin immediate quarantine, as required by the state and Cherokee County Health Department,” said Leon Ashlock, TPS superintendent. “Everyone who came into close contact was personally notified. If you were not contacted, your student was not in close contact with the individual.”
Two students and one staff member at Heritage Elementary School have to quarantine due to contact with a positive individual outside of the school day.
“None of these individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, so there was no contact with a positive case on campus for other students,” said Ashlock. We want to remind parents that the quarantine periods are not dictated by Tahlequah Public Schools; they are set by the state and County Health Department and the school does not have the authority to deviate from their guidance on public health matters.”
