Unofficial results from April 6 elections show there will be some new faces on the Hulbert Board of Trustees.
Challengers Amanda Hakes and Kenneth Fore Jr. defeated incumbent Jim Morgan and challenger Randall Carey for Hulbert seats. Fore got a vote of 47; Hakes took 38; and Morgan garnered 27. Carey received 17 votes.
Meanwhile, incumbent Rick Patrick will remain in Office 1 at Keys Public Schools after he received 89 votes to challenger Cara Schaus’ 46 votes.
Another school lies outside of Cherokee County, but has voters who live within its boundaries. Candidate Carl Ables received a single vote in Cherokee County, while Jared Wilkinson collected no votes for Office 1 at Fort Gibson Public Schools.
During early voting April 1-2, three votes were cast.
According to Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell, the results will be certified at 5 p.m. on April 9.
