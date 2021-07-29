An armed man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement officer Thursday morning, July 29.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said officers were dispatched to Vance Trailer Park just before 5 a.m., after a child called 911. Witnesses had told officers Thomas Vance was intoxicated, but didn’t specify whether he had consumed alcohol or taken some type of drug.
"One of the kids got out of the house and called us,” said King. “We got there, and the wife and at least one daughter were out of the house, but two of the younger kids were still inside.”
Officers were told that Vance, who owns the trailer park, was threatening the lives of the children, as well as his own, if police showed up at the scene. Officers then set up a perimeter around the residence and repeatedly tried to make Vance respond.
“A short time later, the two younger children came out of the house, and the information we had was that [Vance] was the only person inside. He still had the handgun in his possession and there were other guns in the house,” said King.
By the time officers with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrived, no contact had been made with Vance yet. After a search and arrest warrant was filed through Cherokee Nation Tribal Court and signed by a judge, authorities made their way toward the house.
The CN Special Operations Team shot several rounds of pepper balls into the residence and waited. King said officers didn’t think Vance had shot himself before they gained entry into the house.
“Officers had been on the scene that entire time and felt like they would have heard the gunshot, if he tried to harm himself. We believed him to still be in the house and alive throughout the morning,” he said.
CNSOT breached the side of the house where Vance was believed to be hiding. Officers weren’t able to get inside a room because it was barricaded.
“They ran into a room they could not get into and they believed Vance was inside it, and barricaded in from the other side of the door. They attempted to make entry into that room from outside of the residence by breaching the walls and the windows. That’s when he finally made himself visible to us,” said King.
Vance was forcibly taken into custody shortly before 10:30 a.m., after he refused to drop his handgun, said King.
Northeastern Health System EMS and Tahlequah Fire Department were on standby, pending the outcome.
“Our officers, the CNMS, and CCSO, I think there were great links made today by local enforcement to preserve life because even when we made contact, [Vance] still had a handgun in his hand. I’m glad we came through the incident without loss of life on anybody’s part,” said King.
Vance was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation upon a minor. King anticipates a weapons charge will be added.
This wasn’t Vance’s first run-in with law enforcement concerning a weapons violation. He was arrested in 2020 when he was allegedly intoxicated and had a loaded rifle in his possession. He was charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
