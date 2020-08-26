A mortgage broker and consignment store merchant have opened in Tahlequah, and a local couple is about to open an event center in the downtown area.
Lisa Pinnick was working for a mortgage bank when she realized there was no wholesale broker in town, so she decided to start her own business, Lisa Does Loans. While a bank might offer one product for each type of loan, Pinnick works with multiple lenders to give customers more options.
"I realized right away that's where it's at for the customer, because you have more options and you only have to go to one place to find all of that," she said. "I'm not about the transactions. I'm about building relationships, and I want to be my customers' loan person for life. If they have a question later, I want them to be able to call and to have a good experience, so they can say this is the lady to call when their friends, family and co-workers need a loan."
The mortgage world can be complicated, and buying a home can be stressful. So Pinnick starts work early and finishes late, logging seven days a week.
"When people are in the midst of buying their house, it's a big deal," she said. "I want to be accessible. I don't want them to go, 'I can't get anyone to call me back.' I try to take care of my people, even if it means long days."
What some people might not realize is that Pinnick's services at Lisa Does Loans are free until she can close on a mortgage.
"I have a duty to get you the best loan possible," she said. "People think, 'I don't know if I can afford a broker.' Well, my service is free. It comes out of the closing cost in the loan, and that only happens if I'm able to get the loan for you."
Potential customers can learn more about Lisa Does Loans at www.lisadoesloans.com, or people can call 918-316-7237.
Those looking for some new duds can find a variety of clothing at Russell's Consignment & Boutique, at 1046 S. Muskogee Ave. Women's, men's and children's apparel are available. The shop also carries Kay & M's Skin Polish, as well as a line of jewelry made by her daughter, who is trying to earn money to go to college.
"My goal for this store was to always keep it boutique-style that was nice, clean and easily accessible," said DeLandy Russell. "Nice items, but at a really, really good price. I raised my children on thrift stores, garage sales, and consignments shops, and that's the way I was raised. So what I wanted to see and have was something similar to when I was doing it with my children."
Russell has a consignment program for clients to bring their own items in. She also offers vinyl work for custom T-shirts, hats, mugs, tumblers, car decals and more. Russell, from Vian, said her two kids will soon be out of the home, so she felt like it would be a good time to open a store.
"I thought there's going to be no better time," Russell said. "Everybody said you're crazy to open during a pandemic, but Tahlequah's been great to me. I get busier and busier. I think without the pandemic we'd be probably be doing a little better, but we are doing a lot better than I had anticipated we would."
Russell's is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Kalan Chapman Lloyd and her husband, Grant, have decided to open an event venue on Muskogee Avenue in downtown Tahlequah. The couple is hoping to rent out their new space, The Foundry on Shawnee, for weddings, parties, concerts, festivals and more. The unique venue used to be a garage and gas station, but those who want to use the space will be free to decorate and adorn it as they see fit.
"When we got married years ago, I remember trying to find just a blank space where the owners would let me create my story without being married to their choices and taste," said Lloyd. "We never found it. We're trying to offer it now."
The building has sentimental value for Lloyd, as it was once owned by her grandparents, J.W. and Charlotte Chapman. She said they plan to host an open house for Ladies Night Out, Nov. 19, offering a space for shoppers to take break and maybe eat some grub from a local food truck. They are booking for 2021.
"We're so excited to see history come to life and hope people will embrace the fun and beauty of it all," said Lloyd.
People can reach out to event venue at its Facebook page, The Foundry on Shawnee.
Tell us about it
Anyone who knows of a business that has opened in the past month, or will open within the next few weeks, should email contact information to gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com.
