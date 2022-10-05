Mosquito Surveillance Program detects West Nile Virus

The Cherokee County Health Department wants to remind Oklahomans of steps they can take to protect themselves from the West Nile Virus.
Recently, the Mosquito Surveillance Program has detected positive WNV pools in Muskogee and LeFlore County. Multiple weeks of detection, in two different counties, is an indicator that WNV activity is present in the state. The Oklahoma State Department of Health was also notified recently of a WNV infection detected through a blood donor screening in a resident of East Central Oklahoma.
Tips to avoid mosquito bites and prevent WNV that individuals can do include using an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin and clothing when going outdoors, particularly between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.; repairing or installing window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of the home; preventing items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flowerpots, children’s toys, and tires from holding water to withhold mosquitoes a place to breed, emptying pet’s outdoor water bowl and refill daily, scrubbing and refilling bird baths every three days, and cleaning leaves and debris from rain gutters regularly to ensure they are not clogged.
