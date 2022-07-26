'Moss balls' bring out creativity in water gardeners

STILWELL – Japanese Marimo balls may be the perfect fit for those who like to care for something that requires minimal commitment.
Creating underwater homes for a Marimo – or moss ball, as the English call it – was a fun project promoted for teens but open to whoever was interested at the Stilwell Library last Thursday.
The name “Mari” is Japanese and means bouncy ball, and “mo” means a plant that grows in water.
The project was simple, fun and creative, taking only a few minutes to assemble. It took longer for those who decorated the metal lids of the glass jars.
Allison Childress, library clerk, led the activity, which consisted of putting a handful of store-bought small, white rocks and shells into the bottom of a new Mason jar, adding water and then the moss ball.
“The moss ball can go in an aquarium,” Childress said as she assisted patrons. “A moss ball is practice for taking care for something, a plant or pet, and the responsibility and care is not super-intensive.”
For Avery Hudson, 9, coloring the jar lid was the most fun.
His mom, Chelsea Rich, planned to put it on a window sill at home.
“It was something fun to do, and it kept him occupied,” Rich said of her son.
Also enjoying the process was Kyla French.
“I like all the activities they do here, and you learn by doing. Yesterday I came and made a floating candle. It was fun decorating it, so I signed up for this workshop,” French said.
She was particularly amazed to learn a Marimo or moss ball could grow up to 12 inches and live 200 years.
The care instructions provided with the project indicated they are a wonderful addition to fish tanks, and naturally help filter the water. If kept in a jar, the water is changed once or twice a week. The moss ball photosynthesizes, so the only energy source they need is sunlight; no food is required. Light is needed, but indirect is best, as too much sun can sunburn. Turn the jar often, and ideally, they like larger homes than a small jar.
Future projects were considered as participants finished decorating lids and chatted about a previous class.
“We did mermaid crowns yesterday. That was really fun. We might do a terrarium in the fall, or a fairy garden with fake forest creatures,” said Childress.
